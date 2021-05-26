Officials have released the name of a 32-year-old Wapato man who was found dead after a Sunday shooting.
Marcus Lagamay died from a gunshot wound, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Lagamay’s autopsy was performed by the King County Medical Examiner because the pathologist Yakima County uses was not available, Curtice said.
Lagamay was found shot in the 100 block of Egan Road Sunday, authorities said.
His killing is being investigated by the FBI and Yakama Nation Tribal Police because it occurred on the Yakama reservation and involved a tribal citizen.
Lagamay was one of two people killed last weekend.
An autopsy determined that Andre Terrence Harrell, 29, of Granger, was also killed by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting Saturday.
Police found Harrell lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Fourth Street and Bailey Avenue, according to Granger police. Officers performed CPR on Harrell, but he could not be revived.
At the time he was shot, Harrell was on pretrial release on charges he violated a protection order, according to Yakima County Superior Court records.
Last weekend's deaths bring the total number of homicides in Yakima County to 13 for the year.