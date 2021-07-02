Authorities have identified the man killed in what the Washington State Patrol has said was a drunken-driving accident Wednesday near Toppenish.
Manuel Degante-Hernandez, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol and the Yakima County Coroner’s Office. His body was taken to Seattle for an autopsy, Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Degante-Hernandez was a passenger in a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Reynel Enriquez-Ortega, 30. Police say Enriquez-Ortega was driving south on U.S. 97 around 11:10 a.m. when he tried to pass another car and struck a concrete barrier and rolled the car in the median just outside Toppenish, according to the State Patrol.
Enriquez-Ortega was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where troopers said he had an odor of alcohol on his breath, failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol reading nearly twice the state limit on a portable breath test, according to court documents.
Enriquez-Ortega is being held in lieu of $250,000 on suspicion of vehicular homicide.