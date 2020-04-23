Yakima police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night.
Police responding to the 400 block of North Sixth Street at 9 p.m. found Francis M. Gallagher, 73, who had been stabbed several times, according to a police department news release.
Officers performed first aid on Gallagher at the scene, but he died at a local hospital, the release said.
Detectives are interviewing people who may have been in Gallagher’s apartment at the time of the stabbing, police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
The death is the 13th in Yakima County, and the third in the city this year.