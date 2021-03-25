A 41-year-old Longview man is dead following a car chase from Yakima to Naches Wednesday evening, Yakima police said.
Police were called for a domestic-violence kidnapping by a suspect with a gun, according to Yakima police.
A woman told police her ex-boyfriend had come to Yakima, and she agreed to give him a ride around 5:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard, YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said. The woman told police the man assaulted her with a gun and wouldn’t let her leave, Boyle said.
She was able to break free, but he drove off with her car, which Boyle said police spotted on North First Street around 5:40 p.m. Police followed the car into Selah, where officers attempted to stop it, but the man drove off, Boyle said, leading police and units from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol on a 20-minute chase through East Selah and out to the west side of Naches, where a YPD officer hit the suspect’s car to stop it as a sheriff’s vehicle pulled alongside, Boyle said.
Officers found the man had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Boyle said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said no autopsy has been ordered, as the cause of death was clear, but blood samples are being sent to the state crime lab for toxicology tests.
Boyle said YPD’s Special Assault Unit is investigating the kidnapping and domestic violence aspect of the case, while the department’s internal affairs unit will be investigating the chase and the blocking of the suspect’s car.
YPD is withholding the suspect's name until family members have been notified, Boyle said.
This story was updated to correct the suspect's age.