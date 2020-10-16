YAKIMA, Wash. — Former Yakima Mayor Avina Cristal Gutierrez was released from custody Friday while awaiting trial on charges she burglarized her mother's home.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered Gutierrez, who now lives on the west side of the state, to not leave the state and have no contact with Luz Bazan Gutierrez, her mother, along with checking in with court staff as part of the pretrial release program. Gutierrez made her preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Friday.
She was arrested Thursday on the warrant without incident in Renton, and was initially held at the King County Jail before Yakima detectives transferred to the county jail, police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Avina Gutierrez is charged with breaking into her mother’s Yakima home and stealing more than $30,000 worth of items, according to court documents.
Police were called to the home of Luz Gutierrez around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2. Luz Gutierrez had come home the previous afternoon and noticed a light on in the house, and she found that art and other items were missing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima police.
A neighbor told Luz Gutierrez that he saw her daughter at the house with a rental truck earlier that day, the affidavit said. Avina Gutierrez used to live at the house but moved out several years ago and was believed to be living in Renton, Luz Gutierrez told officers, the affidavit said.
The neighbor told police that he saw Avina Gutierrez make multiple trips between the house and the rental truck carrying blankets, clothing and a picture, the affidavit said.
Avina Gutierrez did not have permission to come in the house, and Luz Gutierrez told police the stolen items belonged to her, the affidavit said.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the police account of what happened "is not what it seems." She said there was a misunderstanding and a "Mommy, dearest" moment.
Gutierrez was elected to the City Council in 2015 and selected for the ceremonial post of mayor. She stepped down from the mayor’s position in 2016, but remained on the council, and lost a primary race in 2017.