YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima County jail inmate who jumped a fence and ran Monday is back in custody. But five escapees remain at large.
Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, was booked back into the jail Wednesday, two days after he and another 13 inmates escaped.
Gavin Duffy, chief U.S. deputy marshal for eastern Washington, said Mulvaney was arrested around 9 a.m. based on a tip that came through Yakima County Crime Stoppers.
A news release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said deputies and marshals arrested Mulvaney at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Yakima Avenue.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service is using billboards in the Yakima area to generate tips on the whereabouts of the remaining fugitives.
Mulvaney was within 10 days of being released from the jail, sheriff's spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
A Moses Lake resident, Mulvaney was being held on a state Department of Corrections warrant for violating terms of his release on a previous felony conviction. He is now charged with first-degree escape in connection with the jail break and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Mulvaney was one of 14 inmates who escaped a housing unit in the jail annex Monday evening. After barricading the unit's door with tables to block corrections officers from coming in, the inmates forced open a fire exit, leaped over a fence and ran, according to Jeremy Welch, the jail’s chief of security operations.
Eight were apprehended within 15 minutes, Schilperoort said.
Sherry Lockman, a friend of Mulvaney’s, said he planned to turn himself in after showering and getting clean clothes at her home, but he was arrested first.
"I don't know if someone saw him and turned him in," Lockman said. "He wanted me to turn him in for the $1,000 (reward), but I said I wouldn't do it for a million dollars."
Mulvaney told her he was not among the group that forced the door open, Lockman said, but he decided to run when he saw the chance.
“He was cold and hungry,” Lockman said. She said Mulvaney told her the other inmates forced the door open after hearing Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for people to stay in place during the coronavirus outbreak. They were scared the disease was spreading in the jail, Mulvaney told her.
There's no indication COVID-19 is in the jail. Welch said earlier that four inmates have tested negative for COVID-19. Inmates are screened for the virus before entering the jail, officials said.
The marshal’s service has put ads up on electronic billboards in Yakima asking people to call 877-WANTED2 with tips.
Five other inmates — Fernando Gustavo Castenda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima; Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima; Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake; Andrew Derrick Wofley, 26, of Union Gap; and Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima — remain at large.
“We ask that people keep pumping information into Crime Stoppers,” Duffy said.
Anyone who has information on the fugitives is asked to call the US Marshal’s Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500. Tips may also be shared with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
This story has been updated with details about Mulvaney's arrest.