YAKIMA, Wash. — The last escapee from the Yakima County jail has been apprehended.
Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval was taken into custody Friday, according to Gavin Duffy, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for Eastern Washington. Castaneda-Sandoval was among 14 inmates who broke out of the North First Street jail Monday evening, and was among six who evaded capture after the initial breakout.
Yakima County Sheriff's Lt. Aaron Wuitschick said Castaneda-Sandoval was arrested around 12:30 p.m. in a home outside Wapato. He was arrested after briefly refusing to surrender to officers.
The marshal's office had offered a reward of up to $3,000 for information on Castaneda-Sandoval's whereabouts.
The other five were apprehended Wednesday and Thursday, authorities said.
Of the 14, eight were apprehended within 15 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Castaneda-Sandoval, who was being held on a federal charges at the time of the escape, was found at a home in the 3100 block of South Wapato Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Castaneda-Sandoval barricaded himself in the house around 11:20 a.m. and refused to come out for more than an hour before surrendering.
His escape case will be heard in U.S. District Court because he is a federal prisoner. He is also a registered sex offender who did not register while he was out, and could face additional charges, the release said.
The pair arrested Thursday, Miguel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake, and Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26, of Yakima, made preliminary appearances Friday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court, where Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $25,000 each — in addition to the bail that was set in their earlier cases.
They are being held on charges of second-degree escape.
This story has been updated with new information about Castaneda-Sandoval's arrest and the court appearances of Chavez-Amezcua and Wolfley.