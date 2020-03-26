Authorities have arrested all but one of the six men who were at large after escaping from the Yakima County jail.
Hugo Amezcua-Hernandez and Andrew Wolfley were booked into the Yakima County jail Thursday, joining Tyrone Mulvaney and Neftali Serrano, who were apprehended Wednesday, said Jeremy Welch, chief of security operations at the jail.
Welch said he was informed that Miguel Chavez-Amezcua was also caught Thursday but has not been returned to the jail.
The remaining escapee is Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval, said Gavin Duffy, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for eastern Washington.
They were among 14 prisoners who broke out of the Yakima County jail Monday evening. Of the 14, eight were apprehended within 15 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Serrano was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday after marshals and sheriff’s deputies received a tip that he was at a house in the 900 block of South Ninth Avenue, according to a sheriff’s news release. Serrano, 27, was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Amezcua-Hernandez was arrested after U.S. Marshals received a tip that he was in the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue in Yakima. Yakima police went to the address around 3:15 a.m. and found Amezcua-Hernandez hiding in the bushes.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies found Wolfley and his girlfriend in a parking lot in Vantage. Wolfely was carrying a collection of shaved keys, typically used to steal cars, the release said.
Members of the Violent Offender Task Force received a tip that Chavez-Amezcua was in Moses Lake. He was arrested without incident after a traffic stop with assistance from the Moses Lake Police Department, Grant County and Adams County sheriff's deputies and the Washington State Patrol, the release said.
Serrano, Amezcua-Hernandez, Wolfley and Chavez-Amezcua are charged with second-degree escape, according to court documents, while Mulvaney is charged with first-degree escape because he was being held in connection with a prior conviction.
Anyone who has information on Castaneda-Sandoval is asked to call the US Marshal’s Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500. Tips may also be shared with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
This story has been updated with details about the arrest of Miguel Chavez-Amezcua.