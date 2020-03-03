UNION GAP, Wash. — Union Gap police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say robbed a Valley Mall store this past month.
Police say a man came into the Macy’s store at the mall Feb. 3 and took merchandise. When a store employee tried to stop him, the man used physical force to get away, said Detective Shawn James.
No weapon was involved in the robbery, James said.
Surveillance photos show him wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with a blue-and-white baseball cap and a dark spot on the left side of his face near his nose. Another photo shows the man near a white SUV in the mall parking lot.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.