The Union Gap Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify four suspects who robbed a marijuana shop Monday evening.
The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. at Station 420, 2704 Main St., according to a news release from the department.
One of the robbers was armed with a silver and black handgun, officers said, and all four wore clothing over their faces and purple medical gloves. Police say they took product from the display cases in the store and then fled.
The department asks anyone with information about the robbery to call (509) 248-0430.