UNION GAP, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man they’ve identified as a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of a man Nov. 17 at the Quality Inn in Union Gap.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Adrian S. Samalia, 31, on charges of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the incident, according to a news release from the Union Gap Police Department.
Samalia should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.
Officers responding to a report of an assault went to the Quality Inn, 12 E. Valley Mall Blvd., around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 to find a man who had been shot twice in what police called a drug-related incident.
The victim hasn’t been identified but police said he was expected to survive.
Anyone with information about Samalia’s whereabouts is asked to call Union Gap detectives at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.