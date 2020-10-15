Union Gap police are investigating an attack that left two men with stab wounds at a corn maze.
Police went to the Union Gap Corn Maze, 3213 Tacoma St., for an assault. Officers said two men, ages 18 and 20, were stabbed by an unknown attacker, according to a police news release.
The men were driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Police said the men are not cooperating with the investigation, and detectives believe the attack was gang related and not random, the release said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police department’s detective division at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.