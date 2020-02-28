UNION GAP, Wash. — Union Gap police are investigating a shot fired into the doors of the Valley Mall during a fight Thursday night.
Police were called for a fight inside the mall shortly before 7:20 p.m. Thursday, police Lt. Stace McKinley said. As officers were responding, they were told that a gunshot was heard at the mall, McKinley said.
Officers arrived to find a fight had taken place and a single shot was fired from outside the mall, striking the front glass doors and breaking them, McKinley said. Police recovered a bullet and a shell casing, McKinley said. No one was hurt.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.