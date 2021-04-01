A fatal fire at a South Fifth Avenue home has been officially deemed a homicide, Union Gap police said.
Investigators determined that the fire that destroyed the house at 2210 S. Fifth Ave. Sunday was deliberately set, and that the two people whose bodies were found inside the house’s charred remains died of smoke inhalation, according to a news release from the police department.
Police Lt. Stace McKinley said the department has not yet identified any suspects in the case.
Firefighters were called to the home around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.
McKinley said Thursday that three people are known to have escaped the fire, but he said police have not been able to identify them or interview them. One of the people was treated at a local hospital and released.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the two men whose bodies were found in the house have been identified, but he's not releasing their identities until their families have been fully notified.
The deaths bring the total number of homicides in Yakima County to eight.
Anyone with information on the case, including surveillance camera video, is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.