Union Gap police believe that only two people died in a Sunday house fire.
Police Lt. Stace McKinley said Wednesday that investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concurred with police that there were no more bodies in a home at 2210 S. Fifth Ave.
“(The ATFE investigators) went through and felt comfortable that there were only two,” McKinley said.
Meanwhile, the Yakima County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the remains that were found in the home Monday. Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said the office received dental records for at least one person, and an examination is underway.
While the home was a single-family dwelling, McKinley said the owner was known to let people come and go there.
Fire crews were called around 2:50 a.m. Sunday for a fire at a two-story home. The homeowner and several other people were able to escape the building, which was deemed a total loss, according to Union Gap police.
Two bodies were found in the house Monday, and authorities worked to account for three others who might have been there.
The fire is considered suspicious, police said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.