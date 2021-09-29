A 25-year-old Union Gap man will spend almost 18 years in prison for killing Veronica Recio three years ago.
George Chavez Anguiano, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August, was sentenced Tuesday to 215 months, which includes a two-year deadly weapons enhancement for the knife he used to kill Recio.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a first-degree murder charge, but argued for a sentence of 20 years. Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Alvin Guzman noted the brutality of the crime, in which Anguiano used a stun gun and choked Recio, 27, before slashing her throat in her Yakima home.
Police were called to the home at 43 W. Viola Avenue for a homicide shortly before 8 p.m. May 28, 2018. Anguiano, who was arrested at the scene, told police he and Recio were having an argument about their relationship when he attacked her.
Anguiano’s attorney, Aaron Case, argued for a 15-and-a-half-year sentence, arguing that Anguiano’s youth at the time of the attack — he was 21 — warranted a more lenient sentence based on recent court rulings about brain development in teens and young adults.
“Do we punish someone who is a youth or growing into adulthood if their brain cannot make the same decisions on (intent) and resist impulsivity?” Case asked Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught.
Case also pointed out that Anguiano was on an individualized education plan through most of his school years, and that evaluations found that while he was competent, he also had some “deficits.”
But Guzman pointed out that the cases Case cited dealt with 19- and 20-year-olds, and that Anguiano was “a man.”
He also pointed out that Recio’s infant child, who was in the room at the time of the attack, will grow up never knowing her.
Anguiano also spoke at the hearing, telling the court and Recio’s family that he was “heartbroken” about what had happened.
“I really hope you take into consideration I was not in my right mind,” Anguiano said, adding that he hoped the family would have peace of mind.
Naught said he weighed all of Case’s arguments, but also considered what Recio’s family had to say, such as an aunt who said she’ll miss the sound of her voice, or how her mother said there is “no expiration date to grief.”
“You can’t put it more succinctly than to say there is no expiration date to grief,” Naught said.
