A Union Gap man will serve two to five years in prison for trying to molest a boy at a Walmart restroom in 2019.
Murr, 31, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree child molestation in August. The plea stems from a Nov. 27, 2019, incident at Walmart, 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. He was sentenced Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Prosecutors asked that Murr serve two years in prison, with credit for time served in the Yakima County jail since his arrest.
Under Thursday’s sentence, Murr would have to serve at least two years in prison, at which time the state Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board could release him. He would be under the state’s supervision for the remainder of his sentence. He could spend up to five years in prison at the board’s discretion.
He will have to continue registering as a sex offender.
Murr is a Level II registered sex offender, based on his 2009 conviction for first-degree child molestation. As a Level II offender, Murr was classified as being at moderate risk of re-offending.
In the 2009 case, Murr was accused of inappropriately touching a young boy on multiple occasions in 2007, as well as kissing him, according to court records.
Prosecutors initially recommended Murr be sentenced to 5½ years to life in prison, but supported him going into the Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative, which would allow him to avoid prison while receiving therapy, documents said.
He was sentenced to the program, based on initial recommendations that he was at a low risk to re-offend and that he would be endangered in prison based on his mental disabilities, court documents said.
Court records state Murr failed to complete therapy as directed and had numerous violations of the conditions of the program, such as being around minors and perusing or possessing pornography.
While Murr was placed on probation, the state Department of Corrections noted that due to jurisdictional issues it was no longer supervising him, according to court documents.
In the Walmart incident, a then-12-year-old boy said he was washing his hands in the men’s room when Murr offered to zip up his pants, according to court documents. When the boy said his pants didn’t have a zipper, Murr put his hand inside the boy’s pants, court documents said.
The boy pushed Murr away and ran from the restroom. Murr was arrested as he was being driven away from the store, according to the documents.
Murr’s latest conviction is his second “strike” under the state’s “three strikes law,” meaning that if he is convicted of another such offense he would be sentenced to life without parole.
