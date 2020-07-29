A Union Gap man has been charged with eluding police after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he led him on a high-speed chase into Yakima this past week.
Diego Armando Gil-Robles, 22, was charged Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is out of custody while awaiting trial as part of the pretrial release program.
A deputy spotted Gil-Robles driving fast on U.S. Highway 12 around 4:55 p.m. July 23, and measured his speed at 95 mph by radar, according to court documents.
When the deputy attempted to pull him over, Gil-Robles passed several vehicles on the right before exiting on North 16th Avenue, the documents said, driving 70 mph down the street before turning on Fruitvale Boulevard.
Gil-Robles’ car struck a curb in the North Fifth Avenue roundabout, disabling the car and causing it to stop near I Street, court records said. Neither Gil-Robles nor his two passengers were injured, the documents said.
During his preliminary appearance hearing Friday, prosecutors noted Gil-Robles’ multiple traffic infraction convictions and a history of reckless driving. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Aug. 7.