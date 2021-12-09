Shots were fired into the U.S. Post Office in rural Brownstown on the Yakama reservation last weekend, but there were no injuries, authorities said.
The post office is at the corner of Branch and Brownstown roads, halfway between Harrah and White Swan.
On Thursday, the holes from the shots were still visible. One bullet pierced the post office’s front window, and another left a hole in an inside window separating the foyer from the counter.
The walls also were punctured with several shots.
A postal worker, who asked not to be identified, said she found white powder from then wallboard punctured by bullets on the counter and other areas in the building when she arrived for work Monday.
Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said there’s no evidence that the shooter intended to hurt anyone.
“It is mostly likely a bored person who saw the opportunity to destroy something, or someone who is upset with the post office,” Schilperoort said.
Those coming to the post office should pay attention to their surroundings and call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 if they see anything suspicious, he said.
Violence isn’t new to the area. The post office is across from the former Jack’s Place, a tavern destroyed by fire three days after its operator, Tim Castilleja, testified in a murder trial in which Jordan Stevens was convicted.
Castilleja has been missing since the fire and FBI investigators recovered what they believe to be human remains in the charred rubble. The FBI has yet to release further details.
A jury convicted Jordan Stevens of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Alillia “Lala” Minthorn.
Farther down Brownstown Road is where two women — Maria Martinez and Shante Barney — were brutally stabbed to death April 9, 2020, in their own home.
