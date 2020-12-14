The FBI is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left two White Swan teens hospitalized with serious injuries.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 40 block of Curtis Street near White Swan High School. The teen boys suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to an FBI news release.
The ages of the teens were not disclosed in the news release. Neither was the hospital where they were taken for treatment.
White Swan is an unincorporated area deep within the Yakama reservation. Investigations into major crimes on tribal lands are typically headed by the FBI.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the FBI’s Seattle office at 206-622-0460 or go to tips.fbi.gov.
This wasn't the only shooting on the reservation over the weekend. A 28-year-old man also was shot and killed in 600 block of S. Tieton Avenue in Wapato, also on the reservation.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating that incident.