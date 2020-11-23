Court records show the suspects arrested in the fatal shooting of a man Friday near Hy’s Market in Yakima claim the shooting was in self defense.
In an affidavit filed with Yakima County Superior Court, investigating officers said two the suspects claimed self defense in statements to officers after they were arrested at a home on Old Naches Highway a day after the shooting. The third suspect declined to make any statement to the arresting officers.
According to the affidavit, video from Hy’s market showed a fight between the victim, identified as Marcos Ivan Mendoza-Guillen, and the three suspects, followed by a shootout a few minutes later at the corner of Custer and Lincoln Avenues in which Mendoza-Guillen was fatally shot. Police said the fight and subsequent shooting were sparked by rival gang affiliations.
In the affidavit investigators said they have video of the shootout, but could not determine who opened fire first. One officer was able to recognize the suspects based on prior contact the previous week, according to the affidavit, and a tip lead them to the home on Old Naches Highway.
Two of the three suspects are scheduled to make their initial court appearance Monday afternoon. The third suspect is described as a 15-year-old male and his court hearings will be conducted separately unless and until he’s transferred to adult court. They face possible drive-by shooting charges.
An autopsy Saturday determined Mendoza-Guillen died of gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and that his death was a homicide.
It is the Yakima Herald-Republic’s policy not to name suspects in criminal cases until they're formally charged with a crime.
This story will be updated.