Two men accused of taking 11 dogs from the home of a breederface possible first-degree robbery and burglary charges.
The suspects, 21, and 19, made preliminary appearances in Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
They are accused of taking six pit bulls and five Siberian huskies, all high-value breeds, from a home in the 400 block of Holaday Road near Mabton while the resident was away, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies.
The victim left her home to give a friend a ride and found two masked suspects leaving her front door when she returned, the affidavit said.
The suspects pointed pistols at her as they left on foot, the affidavit said.
The victim stayed in her car and followed the suspects through an orchard where they got into a sliver Honda car, the affidavits said.
The victim then followed the Honda while calling police and one suspect fired about 10 shots near the resident’s car, the affidavit said.
Later, Washington State Fish and Game officer stopped the Honda on Interstate 82 and the two suspects and the woman driver were detained, the affidavit said.
The dogs — with a total value of about $21,000 — were found in the Honda’s trunk, the affidavit said.