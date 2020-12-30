Two of three suspects accused in a home invasion robbery made preliminary appearances Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
A man and a woman, both 21, face possible first-degree robbery charges. A third male suspect didn’t appear on Wednesday’s court docket.
They are accused of forcing their way into a home in the 6600 block of Skyline Avenue in Yakima on the early morning of Dec. 24 and robbing the people living there at gunpoint, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima police.
The victims said the suspects used a baseball bat to break through a glass door, bounded one victim using plastic ties and tape, and pointed guns at the other two while they were in bed, the affidavit said.
One victim stood from his bed and yelled at the suspect who began to flee when he approached them, the affidavit said.
Two victims said they recognized one of the suspects by a tattoo on his face, the affidavit said.
On Tuesday, police tracked down the male suspect with the tattoo and found the other male suspect with him. They were both arrested, the affidavit said.
The female suspect, who had multiple warrants on unrelated charges, was detained but not booked into jail because of COVID-19 restrictions, the affidavit said.
The suspects took an AR-15 rifle and a fanny pack that contained one of the victim’s wallets. One of the suspects later said he also took two ounces of methamphetamine from the residence, the affidavit said.
The suspects told police that the victim they bound with tape and plastic ties planned the robbery with them because he was upset with his roommate, the affidavit said.