YAKIMA, Wash. — Two men and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with what authorities describe as a gang-related drive-by shooting at an East E Street apartment this past week.
Zachary Jon Jackson, 24, was charged in Yakima County Superior Court with rendering criminal assistance, while Julian Jay Castillo, 19, was charged with drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault in the July 29 incident. Their arraignment is set for Aug. 13.
The 15-year-old, who was with the men at the time, was charged with drive-by shooting in Yakima County Juvenile Court and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.
Prosecutors say Jackson was the driver and Castillo was the shooter in the incident.
Police were called to the apartments at 221 E. E St. around 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police a white SUV was seen leaving the area after the shots were fired, according to court documents,
At the apartment officers said there were four bullet holes in the outside of one apartment, with one bullet hole in a bedroom wall inches above the mattress, court documents said.
During a preliminary appearance hearing for Jackson and Castillo, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said someone could have easily been killed or wounded in the shooting.
A Yakima police officer stopped the SUV at North Ninth Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where four people in the vehicle were detained, court documents said. Prosecutors chose not to pursue charges against a woman in the car.
When Castillo got out of the rear driver’s side passenger seat of the vehicle, officers heard a metal object hit the ground and found a spent shell casing, documents said.
Officers also found eight 9mm shell casings and a red hat at the intersection of North Third and East G streets, about a block north of the shooting site where witnesses told police they saw an SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle shortly after hearing shots fired, the affidavit said.
Court records show Jackson was out on bail on a second-degree assault charge at the time of his arrest. He also has prior convictions for violating a no-contact order, third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment in 2019, a second-degree assault in 2018, violating a protective order in 2017 and felony harassment in 2016.
He is being held in lieu of $250,000.
The boy has prior convictions in juvenile court for second-degree malicious mischief, marijuana possession, second-degree unlawful firearms possession, dangerous weapon on school premises, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass, according to court records. Police, in court records, identified the boy as a gang member.
He was released after posting $10,000 bail.
Castillo, who was also identified in court documents as a gang member, has no prior convictions. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.