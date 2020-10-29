WAPATO, Wash. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Wapato convenience store.
A man walked into the Wolf Den around 8 a.m. Thursday and pistol-whipped a store employee while trying to rob the store, Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. The robber left in a car driven by another person, Schilperoort said.
The suspects’ vehicle crashed after a short chase, and they were taken to a local hospital, Schilperoort said.
It is not known if anything was taken, Schilperoort said.
Crime scene tape was around the smoke shop, and a store manager declined to comment.