FILE — A Yakima County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this file photo shot June 5, 2018.

 Shawn Gust / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

WAPATO, Wash. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Wapato convenience store.

A man walked into the Wolf Den around 8 a.m. Thursday and pistol-whipped a store employee while trying to rob the store, Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. The robber left in a car driven by another person, Schilperoort said.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed after a short chase, and they were taken to a local hospital, Schilperoort said.

It is not known if anything was taken, Schilperoort said.

Crime scene tape was around the smoke shop, and a store manager declined to comment.

