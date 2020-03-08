A 20-year-old man and a woman, 29, remain hospitalized after being shot Saturday evening, according to a Yakima police news release.
Neither suffered life-threatening injuries and both were reportedly in stable condition Sunday, the release said.
Police responded to the call in the area of Lincoln and Oregon avenues just after 10 p.m., and found the two victims suffering from gunshots.
Police have yet to identify a suspect, the release said.
That wasn’t the only shooting Saturday. About 9:30 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was found shot to death in an alley in the 1100 block Folsom Avenue. She suffered a gunshot to her chest, police said in a separate news release.
Her name has yet to be released pending notification of immediate family. A Tuesday autopsy has been scheduled.
Her death is the second homicide in Yakima this year, and the seventh in Yakima County.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.