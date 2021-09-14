Two people are hospitalized with non-life threatening gunshot wounds after two gang-related shootings in Yakima around noon Tuesday.
The first shooting took place at a house in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue around 11:55 a.m., said Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. One of the people in the house chased the suspects to Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue and returned fire around 12:20 p.m., wounding two men who are believed to be involved in the Chestnut Avenue shooting, he said.
Police found more than 25 shell casings in the street, and one SUV parked in the area had a bullet hole in a front fender.
Police are looking for the two cars involved in the shooting. The two men taken to hospital are documented gang members, police said.
St. Joseph's Marquette School was placed in lockdown for 15 minutes as a precaution because of the shooting, said Principal Gregg Pleger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.