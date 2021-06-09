UPDATED 5 p.m.: Yakima police arrested 19-year-old Jose Angel Ortega, who is accused of shooting Jonathan Spear outside his home in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood Sunday.
A warrant was issued, and Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said Ortega was arrested Wednesday afternoon near Fiesta Foods in Yakima.
It was the second arrest in the case. Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man they believe was driving the car. The 22-year-old was expected to make a preliminary court appearance today.
Spear, 35, was struck by three bullets, including one that hit his spine. He was working in his yard at the time.
He underwent surgery Monday, according to a GoFundMe account set up by his brother, Caleb Spear, and was moved out of the ICU and into acute care on Wednesday.
The GoFundMe account had raised $112,000 as of Wednesday.
Seely said the case will be turned over to the prosecutor's office.
“My hope is this will help bring some relief to the shooting victim’s family and help the Barge-Chestnut area feel some restored sense of safety and security,” he said in a news release.
