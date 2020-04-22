Two more suspects from a March robbery are in custody.
Jacob Mayo Cook, 37, and Rachel Lee Ann Kopp, 45, were expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday after their arrest on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
No further details were available on Wednesday’s hearing, but the bonds stated that bail for Cook and Kopp was $100,000 each.
The pair are among four people charged with a robbery at a South Mitchell Drive home March 19. A third suspect, Nickolis William Miller, 26, was arrested Tuesday morning following a high-speed chase through Yakima.
The four are accused of forcing their way into the home’s detached garage and holding a man and woman who lived there against their will, according to probable cause affidavits.
Miller, Cook and George Guillen-Norman took the man into a room in the garage, while Kopp took a woman’s phone and forced her to sit in a corner in the garage, according to probable cause affidavits.
The man said the three accused him of stealing items that they were going to take back, and Miller pointed a gun at the man and threatened to kill him, the affidavit said. During a struggle for the gun, the three attacked the man, beating him unconscious and breaking a bone in his face, the man told deputies.
Guillen-Norman, 41, remains at large.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.