Throughout her career as a lawyer, Elisabeth Tutsch has sought to serve the community.
Now, she’s taking it in an unexpected direction as the newest judge on the Yakima County Superior Court.
“I never saw myself as a judge,” Tutsch said. “But I had friends and mentors who encouraged me to reach a little farther.”
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Tutsch April 1 to the seat that was vacated by the death of Judge Michael McCarthy in February. She was among four candidates Inslee considered for the post, according to Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk.
The other candidates were Sonia Rodriguez True, a Yakima attorney and chairwoman of the United Way of Central Washington; Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen; and Yakima County Court Commissioner Shane Silverthorn.
Inslee said he was confident that Tutsch’s background, including her work in legal aid, would help her “understand the many legal issues that some of our most vulnerable Washingtonians are facing.”
Tutsch’s mother was a minister, and the family lived in different parts of the country. Tutsch graduated from the University of Washington Law School in 1997 and moved to Yakima.
She first worked as a staff attorney with Columbia Legal Services, focusing on family law, housing, consumer and protection-order cases.
In 2004, she went to Northwest Justice Project and became senior attorney in 2007, providing legal counsel for people with housing, public benefits and family law issues. She served as a board member for Yakima Volunteer Attorney Services, which provides legal assistance for low-income residents in civil and family-law matters.
She was also a founding board member of Rod’s House, which works with homeless youth.
In April 2017, she was appointed to serve as a court commissioner. A court commissioner has many of the same duties and powers as a judge, except they cannot preside over jury trials.
During her time as a commissioner, Tutsch handled family law cases, such as divorces, presiding at hearings where parties tried to resolve issues before going to trial. Her caseload also included evictions, probates, involuntary detentions and authorizing search warrants.
She said it was a good training ground for moving to the bench.
“It’s different being a neutral decision maker instead of being an advocate,” Tutsch said. “We look at the evidence that is presented to us, and that takes a while to get used to.”
She sees it as “humbling” to replace McCarthy, who had served on the court since 2007, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Christine Gregoire to succeed James Hutton.
“I wish he were here,” Tutsch said of McCarthy. “He leaves a very big absence. He was a well-respected judge, and he was funny and so smart.”
She plans to run for the seat in November. McCarthy’s four-year term was to have expired in December.
While Tutsch has begun her service, a formal “robing” ceremony, where she will be ceremonially sworn in and put on her judicial robe, will be scheduled later, said Jessica Humphreys, the county’s coordinated courts director.
Tutsch and her husband, Greg Nelson, have one child, whom Tutsch describes “as the light of our lives.”