Members of the faith community, police and a city official — more than 20 in all — gathered Monday to pray in the place where a woman’s body was found last week.
Linda L. Berukoff’s body was found Thursday behind fruit bins in the 800 block of North Front Street. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. She was 58.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Members of the faith community and Mayor Patricia Byers shared prayers and read Scriptures during a moment of blessing.
Berukoff’s brother and daughter talked about her.
Berukoff struggled with mental illness and drug use and had been homeless for the past 10 years, said her daughter, Natasha Berukoff.
Steve Brownlow, Berukoff’s brother, said she was a sister and a mother who was loved by her family despite her struggles.
“It’s a sad moment for us,” he said.
A passerby spotted Berukoff’s body near the railroad tracks behind a stack of fruit bins that is a known thoroughfare for the homeless. Her body was nude from the waist down, with severe injuries to her face and head, police said.
“We just want to know who did this,” Natasha said.
She recalled how her mother struggled with getting help with her mental illness, and said more services need to be offered here.
“I saw her suffer because of that,” she said. “I saw her suffer from rejection from programs.”
Natasha described her mom as a caring person who got her involved in helping the elderly through senior programs.
“She always did what she could to try to better other people,” Natasha said.
Brownlow encouraged people to reach out to others who may be struggling with addiction or mental illness.
“Don’t ignore it,” he said. “Try to get involved.”
Natasha said her mother always loved and cared for her growing up.
“I will always love her,” she said.
Berukoff’s death is the first homicide in Yakima this year, and the fourth countywide.