The trial of a woman facing murder charges in the death of a quadriplegic girl has been postponed until September.
Darlina Chilson, 48, faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in Yakima County Superior Court.
She’s accused of neglecting and causing the death of 16-year-old Kayce L. McDermed, who was under her guardianship and in her care.
Chilson left McDermed malnourished and sick at a local hospital in March 2016. McDermed died May 2, 2016.
McDermed suffered deep bed sores and one of her ears had partially rotted off when she was taken to the hospital, the affidavit said. She weighed 45 pounds
Chilson’s trial was scheduled for Monday but was moved to Sept. 26, 2022, because of witnesses contracting COVID-19, according to the order granting the continuance.
