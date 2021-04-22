The trial of David Jesse Gonzales, who is facing gun charges in the death of 18-year-old Sofia Ramirez, has been moved to Oct. 25.
Gonzales, 28, is facing unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen gun.
Previously his trial had been scheduled to begin Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Gonzales’ DNA was found on the gun that killed Ramirez nearly four years ago. He is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm. The gun also was among several stolen in the 2017 burglary and arson of Bi-Mart on North 40th Avenue.
On May 7, 2017, Ramirez was found dead in Gonzales’ car with a bullet in her head. Gonzales’ car was parked at a used car dealership near the intersection of Arlington and Third streets.
Ramirez was shot earlier at Gonzales’ apartment just blocks away. Witnesses told police Ramirez accidentally shot herself while playing with the gun.
Police quickly ruled her death accidental and closed the case. No charges were pursued at that time.
Ramirez’s family believes foul play was involved and accused police of rushing to a conclusion.
Police later reopened the investigation and found both Gonzales’ and Ramirez’s DNA on the gun. Investigators said they found no evidence that she was shot by anyone else present at the apartment, however.
Gonzales also is facing unrelated charges of unlawful possession of a gun and trafficking stolen property.
In 2012, he was convicted on felony drug charges and possession body armor stolen from a federal agent.