The trial of a man accused of running over and killing a 17-year-old girl on the Yakama reservation has been postponed until June 21.
Joshua Cole Sampson, 35, is accused of killing Petrona Mendez Ruiz as she worked in a field off of Progressive Road on June 1, 2019.
Responding Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver, who was arrested at the scene, reeked of alcohol.
The SUV had to be lifted off of Ruiz’s crushed body, said her father, Roberto Mendez Garcia. He was working in a nearby field when Ruiz was hit and killed.
Sampson's trial previously had been scheduled to begin Monday. He faces involuntary manslaughter in U.S. District Court, which carries a penalty of up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case is being handled in federal court because it occurred on the Yakama reservation and Sampson is a tribal member. Federal authorities often handle serious felony cases on the reservation involving suspects who are tribal members.