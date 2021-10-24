The trial of a man facing gun charges in the death of 18-year-old Sofia Ramirez has been postponed again.
David Gonzales, 28, is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen gun. His trial in Yakima County Superior Court was scheduled to being today but has been moved to March 7.
This is the third time Gonzales’ trial has been postponed.
He’s accused of possessing the gun that killed Ramirez more than four years ago.
On May 7, 2017, Ramirez was found dead in Gonzales’ car with a bullet in her head. Gonzales’ car was parked at a used car dealership at the corner of Arlington and Third streets.
Ramirez suffered the fatal shot at a party at Gonzales’ house, just blocks away from where she was found inside his car.
Witnesses told investigators Ramirez accidentally shot herself while playing with the gun. Police quickly closed the case without pursuing any charges.
Ramirez’ family believed foul play was involved in the shooting and accused police of rushing to a conclusion. Police reopened the case.
Investigators weren’t able to determine whether Ramirez shot herself but maintained it an accidental shooting. Gonzales’ DNA was found on the gun along with Ramirez’ in a second investigation.
The gun was among several stolen in the 2017 burglary and arson of Bi-Mart on North 40th Avenue.
A convicted felon, Gonzalez is not allowed to possess a gun.
