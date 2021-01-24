Trial for two men accused in the June 8, 2019, shooting deaths of five people outside White Swan has been rescheduled to February 2022.
James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were scheduled to face trial Jan. 19 in in U.S. District Court in Yakima. They are accused of killing Dennis Overacker, 61, John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, and Thomas Hernandez, 36, in a shooting rampage west of White Swan on the Yakama Reservation.
Lindell LaFollette, 60, and Esmerelda Zaragoza were also shot but survived.
On Jan. 15, Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. granted Donovan Cloud’s motion to continue and reset trial for Feb. 28, 2022. He also issued an amended case management order, which sets related deadlines, hearings and requirements.
According to court documents, James Cloud orally agreed to the continuance, “but counsel has been unable to contact him to obtain a statement of reasons in support due to communication restrictions stemming from the pandemic,” Mendoza wrote.
“To date, the Court has not received (James Cloud’s) statement of reasons in support, but because trial is set for next week, the Court will move forward with granting the continuance as previously agreed.”
A superseding indictment was filed in November. The indictment levels charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury — 19 counts in all — against both men.
The indictment accuses both Clouds of shooting and killing Overacker and Hernandez. The indictment also accuses James Cloud of shooting and killing Cagle, Starns and Eneas and accuses Donovan Cloud of shooting and injuring Zaragoza and LaFollette.
Federal documents say Morris Bruce Jackson and Natasha Mae Jackson were with the Clouds at the time of the shooting. Morris Jackson has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Natasha Jackson has yet to be charged in the case.