The trial for a 35-year-old man accused of running over and killing a 17-year-old girl on the Yakama reservation has been rescheduled for April 26.
Joshua Cole Sampson faces involuntary manslaughter, which carries a penalty of up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He’s accused of running over and crushing Petrona Mendez Ruiz while she was working in a field along Progressive Road.
This is the trial’s second postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the trial was set to being in April 6, 2020. Then it was rescheduled for Feb. 1, and now April 26.
In granting a continuance, U.S. District Court Judge Stanley A. Bastian noted the strain the pandemic has caused on the trial system.
“The Court also finds current public health advisories reduce the Court’s ability to obtain an adequate spectrum of jurors and curtails the availability of counsel and court staff to be present in the courtroom, he wrote in his Jan. 21 decision.
Sampson has been released from custody while awaiting trail.
Ruiz was pulling weeds on the morning of June 1, 2019, when a sport utility vehicle sped across the field and hit her.
Her father, Roberto Mendez Garcia, was working in a neighboring field when the tragedy occurred. He was traumatized by the sight of his daughter’s mangled body.
Responding Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the driver of the SUV that killed Ruiz smelled of alcohol and appeared drunk. He was arrested at the scene.
A Yakama tribal member, Sampson was indicted in U.S. District Court on Nov. 13, 2019. Federal authorities often take jurisdiction in serious cases on the reservation.
The federal charges came after Sampson was charged in Yakama Tribal Court, which lacks the authority to prosecute felony crimes.
Garcia was alerted of the first tribal court date, but later learned it has been postponed. He said he hadn’t heard from authorities since.
Garcia also said he hadn’t received notice about the case being moved to federal court. He worried the driver wouldn’t be punished.
Garcia is from Zacualpa, Quiche, Guatemala, and speaks an indigenous language of his homeland. Spanish is his second language. He doesn’t speak English, so there’s a language barrier.
Garcia came here with his daughter in March 2019 to work in the fields and send money home to his wife and four other children in Guatemala, where they live in a small two-room home without running water.