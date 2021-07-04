The trial of a 41-year-old Wapato man accused of shooting a woman at an Egan Lane home in 2017 will enter its second week Tuesday.
Michael Joseph Allred is charged in Yakima County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count each of first-degree unlawful firearms possession, witness tampering, attempted first-degree arson, attempted first-degree murder and felony harassment.
Prosecutors allege that Allred and Oscar Ibarra went to a home on Egan Lane on Jan. 22, 2017, to confront a fellow Norteño gang member who was dating a woman Ibarra was also interested in, which he considered disrespectful.
When the man’s sister told the two to leave, Ibarra told Allred to shoot, according to court records. Allred fired a single shot, grazing one man across the stomach and seriously wounding a woman.
Allred was arrested shortly afterward, while Ibarra was arrested later. Ibarra entered an Alford plea to first-degree assault and was sentenced to almost 16 years in prison.
In July 2019, while moving another Norteño gang member out in preparation for his release, Yakima County corrections officers found a letter in his possession addressed to another gang member asking him to kill a key witness in Allred’s case by burning her house down.
The handwriting on the letter was like Allred’s prosecutors said, and Allred had placed a call from the jail to the letter’s recipient asking if he had got the letter, according to court records.
The trial before Judge Elisabeth Tutsch began June 28 and is expected to conclude this week.