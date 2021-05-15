Washington State Patrol troopers say a 51-year-old Pasco woman was killed when she was hit by a car while walking on State Route 823 in Selah early Saturday morning.
Bonnie M. Stewart was walking on the closed northbound lanes of the road at the Yakima River Bridge around 1:30 a.m. when she was hit by a 2006 Volkswagen Passat driven by Jada J. Gibson, 21, of Toppenish, according to a State Patrol news release. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
The northbound lane of the highway was closed for construction work, with traffic alternating in the southbound lane, the release said. Gibson was driving north on the road when her car first hit a 2013 Peterbilt 365 that was parked on the shoulder in the construction zone, then hit Stewart before hitting a 2000 Ford Ranger that was parked on the northbound shoulder, according to the release.
The release did not state if Stewart was a worker at the construction site.
Gibson was not injured, but two passengers in her vehicle, Jenna J. Gibson, 20, of Toppenish and Ganell G. Arthur, 18, of Wapato, were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released.
Troopers say intoxicants were a factor in the crash, and charges are pending against Gibson.