A Puyallup man was injured and a Tri-cities woman is facing vehicular assault charges following a one-car crash west of Naches, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Kailei E. Crow, 27, of Kennewick was driving east on U.S. Highway 12 about 13 miles west of Naches shortly before 10:20 p.m. Friday when her Subaru went off the road and hit an embankment, according to a State Patrol news release.
Crow was not injured, but her passenger, 26-year-old Jared N. Murphy, was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.
Troopers said intoxicants were a factor in the crash and Crow is facing charges.