A 29-year-old transient has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing a pickup truck at gunpoint this past summer.
Marco Antonio Guzman originally was charged with first-degree robbery but pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, according to court documents.
The sentence by Judge David Elofson was near the top of the standard range based on Guzman’s prior criminal history.
Guzman has prior convictions for custodial assault, third- and second-degree assault, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, felony harassment and felony violation of a no-contact order, according to court records.
In his plea statement, Guzman admitted taking the truck in the early morning hours of July 19.
The truck’s owner told police he had parked his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado outside his apartment in the 100 block of North Ninth Street around 1:10 a.m. when Guzman came behind him with a gun and told him not to move, according to court documents.
Guzman was with two other men, one of whom also had a gun, court documents said. One of the men jumped into the truck’s driver’s seat while Guzman got in the passenger seat and drove off, the documents said. The third person got in a gray van and drove away, the documents said.
Police found the Silverado a block away and received a call about another vehicle being stolen several blocks away from that location, the documents said. That vehicle was found near South Second Avenue and West Pine Street and police found Guzman nearby, the documents said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.