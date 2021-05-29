Prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old Toppenish woman with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault after Washington State Patrol troopers say she hit a flagger at a highway work site in May.
Jada J. Gibson is expected to be arraigned in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, when she will enter a plea to the charges. She is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bail in the Yakima County jail.
Gibson is accused of driving while intoxicated and killing Bonnie M. Stewart, 51, of Pasco at a construction zone on State Route 823 in Selah in the early morning hours of May 15. The northbound lane was closed at the time, and Stewart and other flaggers were directing traffic through the southbound lane, according to court documents.
Stewart was standing outside the passenger door of a dump truck at the site when Gibson’s Volkswagen Passat struck the right rear of the truck, going up the passenger side and hitting Stewart before hitting a Ford Ranger pickup and coming to rest in the southbound lanes, according to court documents.
Troopers said Stewart died at the scene, and two of the people riding in Gibson's car were injured.
Gibson failed field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content was 0.272, more than three times the state limit of 0.08, according to court documents. A State Patrol drug-recognition expert said Gibson’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, she smelled of alcohol, her speech was heavily slurred and she could not walk straight, court documents said.