A Toppenish woman died in a crash on U.S. Highway 97 Wednesday evening, the Washington State Patrol said, and a Wapato driver could face charges in her death.
The crash was reported at 8:49 p.m. one mile south of the Wapato city limits, according to a news release from the patrol.
Denise R. Yallup, 60, was northbound when the 2005 Chevrolet Classic she was driving was rear ended by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, according to the release.
Both vehicles rolled, the WSP said, and Yallup died at the scene.
The other driver, a 32-year-old man from Wapato, was injured in the crash and transported to Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima for treatment, according to the release.
The WSP says charges are pending in the case and intoxicants were a factor in the crash.