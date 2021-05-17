A 21-year-old Toppenish woman accused of driving drunk and running over and killing a flagger on a construction site near Selah faces possible vehicular homicide charges.
On Saturday, Bonnie M. Stewart was stepping off the running board of a dump truck in a lane closed to traffic on State Route 823 in Selah when a 2006 Volkswagen Passat driven by Jada J. Gibson struck the dump truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Stewart was declared deceased at the scene, the affidavit said.
Gibson made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where she faces possible charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and drunken driving.
Troopers said Gibson reeked of alcohol at the scene, and was subject to a breathalyzer test – she blew a .272, the affidavit said.
The northbound lane of the highway was closed for construction work with traffic routed to the southbound lanes.
Gibson was traveling north when she first struck a 2013 Peterbilt 365 that was parked on the shoulder of the construction zone, then his Stewart before striking a 2000 Ford Ranger what was parked on the northbound shoulder, according to a Washington State patrol news release.
Gibson was not injured but her two passengers – Jenna J. Gibson, 20, of Toppenish and Genell G. Arthur, 18, of Wapato were. They were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released, the affidavit said.
Arthur suffered a broken ankle and Jenna Gibson suffered several cuts and lacerations, the affidavit said.