An 18-year-old Toppenish woman died and another woman, 22, is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night, according to a news release.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, said Yakima County Corner Jim Curtice.
Both women are from Toppenish and police are now investigating the case as a homicide, the release said.
Police responded to the call about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of N. E St., where two women were reportedly shot as they were exiting a vehicle, according to the release.
Investigators have have limited information about the case. Detectives are continuing to investigate in the early stages of this case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Captain Dave Johnson with Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355.
This story has been updated with new information.
