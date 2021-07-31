Toppenish police are joining an online application to share information on crime and public safety.
The department has joined the Neighbors by Ring app, which allows users in a community to share information on crimes, according to a police news release. It is a product from the maker of the Ring video doorbell.
Ring says the app allows people to share information in their community about crime and emergencies and receive alerts, according to the company’s website.
Toppenish police will be using the app to monitor posts from local users, the release said, as well as send out messages to the community. The app does not give police access to users’ cameras, the release said. It only allows the department to be a participant in community discussions.
So far, police say they received a post about a vehicle burglary in progress and were able to get video of the suspect.
Toppenish is the second agency in Yakima County to sign up for the app. The other is the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.