Toppenish police are asking the public to be on the lookout for fake $100 bills that may be circulating in the community.
Police recently confiscated several fake bills, and believe there may be more out there, according to a police news release.
None of the bills found by officers had been passed to anybody, said police Capt. Dave Johnson. The bills have the same serial number PR 10008679 P, have the words “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on both sides and have a building that is not Independence Hall on the reverse, the release said.
Johnson said the bills feel too smooth to be U.S. currency.
Anyone who finds or receives one of the bills is asked to call either Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or their local police department.