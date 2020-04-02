TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish police are looking for four men they say were involved in a drive-by shooting that left one man injured Thursday afternoon.
Police went to the 800 block of East Toppenish Avenue around 2:20 p.m. for a shooting victim. Officers found a 22-year-old victim in a car being taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital, according to a department news release.
At the hospital, the man told officers that he was at East Side Park when a red Ford four-door with four men inside drove past, and he was hit by shots fired from the vehicle, the release said. The car was last seen heading toward Zillah on North Meyers Road, the release said.
The man's wound was not life-threatening, the release said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.