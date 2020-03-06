Toppenish shooting suspect

Toppenish police released a security camera picture of a man they say shot at two people outside the General Store on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. No one was hurt.

 Courtesy of Toppenish Police

Toppenish police are trying to identify the suspect who fired a weapon at two people outside a West First Avenue convenience store Tuesday.

A man fired a gun outside the General Store, 505 W. First Ave., around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the police department. Nobody was hurt.

A surveillance photo released by police shows a man with short hair wearing dark-colored clothes with a pistol.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

