Toppenish police are trying to identify the suspect who fired a weapon at two people outside a West First Avenue convenience store Tuesday.
A man fired a gun outside the General Store, 505 W. First Ave., around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the police department. Nobody was hurt.
A surveillance photo released by police shows a man with short hair wearing dark-colored clothes with a pistol.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.