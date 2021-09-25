Toppenish police say a 19-year-old man was shot in his legs early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the area of Washington Avenue and Fir Street for a gunshot victim around 1:05 a.m., according to a news release from the police department. Officers found the man with non-life-threatening wounds to his legs, the release said, and he was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Toppenish police Capt. Dave Johnson said the man had been walking on Fir Street when a person said something that sounded like gang-related slang before shooting him.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
